Sunday, January 26th | 29 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

As New Virus Spreads, Israel Issues Travel Warning for Wuhan, China

At Manhattan Synagogue Holocaust Commemoration, UN Secretary-General Decries ‘Global Crisis of Antisemitic Hatred’

Report: Online Site That Pays Americans to Write Articles Originates in Iran

UCLA to Host Its First-Ever American Jewish Music Festival

Pope Asks Catholics to Say ‘Never Again’ to the Holocaust

Israel Approves Travel to Saudi Under Limited Circumstances

Albanian President Thanks Israeli Soldiers for Aid After Deadly Earthquake

US-Israeli Woman Jailed in Russia Seeks Pardon: Interfax

Germany Returns Nazi-Looted Art to Descendants of French Jewish Collector

Israeli Control of the Jordan Valley Is Non-Negotiable

January 26, 2020 11:22 am
0

As New Virus Spreads, Israel Issues Travel Warning for Wuhan, China

avatar by JNS.org

Chinese travelers wear masks as a precaution against infection. Photo: David Woo via Flickr.

JNS.org – Israel’s Health Ministry on Friday issued a travel warning for Wuhan, China and surrounding areas, following the death of 55 people in China and some 2,000 globally from a new virus.

According to information pieced together by the World Health Organization and Chinese health authorities, the Novel coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, Chinese Acute Respiratory Syndrome (CARS) or Wuhan coronavirus , likely started from an animal source and spread to humans in a market in Wuhan, the capital city of China’s central Hubei province.

Israelis were advised to avoid travel to the region unless “absolutely critical,” while the ministry stated that it was in contact “with all the international bodies and experts in Israel and abroad,” and promised that “the public will be continuously updated on developments.”

There is no known vaccine for 2019-nCov, whose symptoms include fever, fatigue, dry cough, shortness of breath, respiratory distress, pneumonia, kidney failure and, in severe cases, death.

Related coverage

January 26, 2020 11:21 am
0

At Manhattan Synagogue Holocaust Commemoration, UN Secretary-General Decries ‘Global Crisis of Antisemitic Hatred’

The United Nations Secretary General marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day at a Manhattan synagogue on Saturday, vowing to fight antisemitism...

To prevent the spread of the virus, China announced on Friday that it is building a 1,000-bed hospital to treat infected patients. Entertainment venues and public transportation were shut down in Wuhan and 12 neighboring cities, including train stations, subways and the airport. Public events and tourist attractions in Beijing were also canceled out of precaution.

On Saturday, several Israelis returning from China were hospitalized at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, with suspected coronavirus infection, but were later cleared.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.