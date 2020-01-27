Tuesday, January 28th | 2 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Holocaust Survivor Tells UN: ‘It Is Our Duty to Condemn and Prevent Any Intolerance’

Israeli Basketball Fans Pay Tribute to Late NBA Legend Kobe Bryant at Maccabi Tel Aviv Game

Gantz Seen Jogging Outside White House Before Trump Meeting

Ahead of Peace Plan Unveiling, Trump Meets With Top Israeli Leaders at White House

French President Macron Rebuked by Top Judicial Officials After Urging Trial for Antisemitic Murder of Sarah Halimi

Saudi Foreign Minister Says Israeli Passport Holders Cannot Visit Kingdom

Holocaust Survivors in Israel Getting More Cash, but Some Still Impoverished

Israeli Drugstore Chain Super-Pharm Implements Sensor-Based Shelf Organization Technology

Poland, Israel Condemn Resurgent Antisemitism at Auschwitz Commemoration

Israel to Establish National Center for Proton Radiation Cancer Therapy

January 27, 2020 9:24 pm
0

Holocaust Survivor Tells UN: ‘It Is Our Duty to Condemn and Prevent Any Intolerance’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Shraga Milstein, Irene Shashar and Israeli Ambassador to UN Danny Danon. Photo: Israeli UN Mission.

“It is our duty to condemn and prevent any intolerance against people based on ethnic origin or religion,” a Holocaust survivor told a special session of the UN General Assembly on Monday.

The event, marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day, included speeches by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, as well as by Holocaust survivors Irene Shashar and Shraga Milstein.

Milstein, who survived the Bergen-Belsen death camp, said, “The Holocaust is not only a historical event without proportions but also a guide to personal choices in present day life.”

“Those of us who survived this atrocity and people of good will across the world firmly believe that it is our duty to condemn and prevent any intolerance against people, based on ethnic origin or religion,” he declared.

Related coverage

January 27, 2020 4:38 pm
0

Israeli Basketball Fans Pay Tribute to Late NBA Legend Kobe Bryant at Maccabi Tel Aviv Game

Israeli basketball fans chanted Kobe Bryant's name during a Maccabi Tel Aviv home game on Sunday night following the news that...

“We must never forget the lesson of the Holocaust,” Milstein urged.

Guterres spoke of the first Allied soldiers who witnessed the aftermath of the Holocaust, saying, “Seventy-five years ago, when soldiers entered Auschwitz, they were stunned into silence by what they saw.”

“It is our duty to learn the lessons of the Holocaust so it is never repeated,” he implored. “The most important lesson is that it was not an aberration. It was a culmination.”

Danon spoke about the fact that Holocaust survivors were swiftly passing away, saying, “As the decades go by, it becomes harder for us to remember. … We are the last generation to have the privilege of learning about the Holocaust from those who had to endure its atrocities.”

“When memory starts to fade, so does the ability to believe that an event like the Holocaust really occurred,” he said. “It becomes harder to believe the human race is capable of such evil.”

Danon also drew a parallel to contemporary antisemitism, saying, “The leaders of the world may have denounced antisemitism, but that is all they did. That wasn’t enough. It is not enough to condemn antisemitism. It is time to act against antisemitism.”

“Antisemitism is a deadly disease that must be eradicated,” he added. “We must find a cure for those affected by it today, and we must vaccinate our populations so that no one will have to suffer its fatal consequences in the future.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.