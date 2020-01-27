Monday, January 27th | 1 Shevat 5780

January 27, 2020 10:47 am
IDF Strikes Hamas Targets in Gaza After a Rocket Lands in Israel

JNS.org

Smoke and fire rise following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on Nov. 12, 2018. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

JNS.org – The Israeli military struck multiple Hamas targets in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday night after a rocket from Gaza landed inside Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

The rocket landed in an open field and no casualties were reported on either side, according to the IDF.

Video footage from the border area appeared to show anti-aircraft fire directed against the Israeli aircraft conducting missions over Gaza.

According to the IDF, targets in Gaza included a weapon-manufacturing depot and a military post.

“The Hamas terror group is responsible for everything that occurs in the Gaza Strip and will bear the consequences for terror attacks against Israeli citizens,” the IDF said.

Police sappers were called to multiple locations around Israel in recent days to disarm suspected explosive devices attached to balloon bouquets launched from Gaza.

Hamas has said that it is not responsible for the balloons, but did not condemn them.

