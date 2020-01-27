Israeli Drugstore Chain Super-Pharm Implements Sensor-Based Shelf Organization Technology

CTech – Israel-based drugstore chain Super-Pharm has implemented shelf organization technologies developed by WiseShelf in 14 of its stores, according to WiseShelf CEO Shalom Nakdimon. Super-Pharm is also among the investors in the Caesarea-based startup, which has raised $2.6 million to date.

WiseShelf’s system integrates light sensors and cameras that continually monitor what is happening on the shelf, providing retailers with information in real-time concerning the organization and the availability of certain products, Nakdimon said in an interview with Calcalist. The company is currently in negotiations with additional retailers in the US and Europe, he added.

WiseShelf was founded in 2016 as part of the Israel-based Nielsen Innovate incubator by media measurement firm Nielsen Holdings. WiseShelf’s major breakthrough came when it managed to make all of its products wireless and independent of outside power sources, Dov Yarkoni, CEO of Nielsen Innovate, said in an interview.