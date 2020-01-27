Monday, January 27th | 1 Shevat 5780

January 27, 2020 10:32 am
Senior PLO Official Calls US Peace Plan the ‘Fraud of the Century’

avatar by JNS.org

Palestinian leader Saeb Erekat. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Senior PLO official Saeb Erekat on Saturday strongly criticized the US administration’s Middle East peace plan, dubbed the “deal of the century,” which is set to be revealed on Tuesday.

Any deal or initiative that denies that Israel is an “occupying force,” said Erekat, will go down in history as “the fraud of the century.”

“Reminder to the International Community: Israel is an Occupying Power of the State of Palestine on the 1967 borders (East Jerusalem, West Bank and Gaza Strip). Any deal, attempt or dictation that ignores this fact, will be recorded in history as the fraud of the century,” he posted on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his administration will unveil its long-awaited peace plan on Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz in Washington.

Various other Palestinian leaders reacted similarly to the announcement, including Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas and Fatah member Osama al-Qawasma, who condemned the plan outright.

In response to the PA’s dismissal, Trump’s former special envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt tweeted: “So very typical, rejecting something you haven’t seen, unwilling to act rationally/professionally, unrealistic demands that won’t happen, never thinking about Pals and improving lives. What a shame you act in this unprofessional way. Palestinians deserve SO much better!”

