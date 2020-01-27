Monday, January 27th | 1 Shevat 5780

January 27, 2020 10:38 am
US Envoy Postpones Israel Visit to Defend Trump Peace Plan at UN

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon meets with his US counterpart, Kelly Craft, on Sept. 20, 2019. Photo: Israel Mission to the UN.

JNS.org – Following reports that the Trump administration will present its Middle East peace plan later this week, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft has postponed a planned visit to Israel.

Craft was supposed to arrive in Israel later this week, accompanied by Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, reported Israel Hayom. However, amid the recent diplomatic developments and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, Craft decided to postpone her visit until after the country’s March 2 general elections.

Israeli and American representatives at the United Nations believe that the unveiling of the Trump peace plan will spark resistance within the various UN bodies, specifically the Security Council.

Consequently, Craft and Danon will remain in New York throughout the week. The two are expected to work together to coordinate their responses to the various challenges expected to arise after the initiative is published.

One possibility is that the UN Security Council will convene an emergency session.

As a reminder, the Security Council called an emergency session after US President Donald Trump transferred the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, though an American veto prevented official condemnation of the move.

An official condemnation was subsequently passed by a large majority in the UN General Assembly. The Security Council also convened after the Trump administration recognized Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights, but the Syrian ambassador was the target of criticism due to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s role in the country’s bloody civil war.

