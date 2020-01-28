Tuesday, January 28th | 2 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Politicians Criticized for Highlighting Antisemitism Among Muslims on Holocaust Memorial Day

Israeli Insurers Phoenix and Menora Invest 48 Million Euros in Enlight’s Spanish Wind Turbine Project

Student Wearing ‘Antisemitic’ T-Shirt Opens Multicultural Week at Canada’s York University

En Route to Tokyo Olympics, Israeli Speed Skater Takes Bronze at European Championship

British PM Johnson on International Holocaust Remembrance Day: ‘I Feel Positive Shame’ Over Rise of Antisemitism in UK

Newly-Unveiled Trump Peace Plan Envisions Palestinian State With East Jerusalem Capital

Holocaust Was Humanity’s ‘Second Original Sin’: Dramatic Speech of Polish Resistance Hero Jan Karski Unearthed

US House Passes Never Again Education Act on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Polish Foreign Minister: ‘Israel is Very Important to Us as a Jewish State’

Abbas Calls Trump a ‘Son of a Dog,’ Calls for ‘Resistance’

January 28, 2020 1:56 pm
0

Israeli Insurers Phoenix and Menora Invest 48 Million Euros in Enlight’s Spanish Wind Turbine Project

avatar by Ori Gal-Or / CTech

Scroby Sands Wind Farm, off Great Yarmouth, UK. Photo: Rob Faulkner via Wikicommons

CTech – Israeli insurers Phoenix Holdings and Menora Mivtachim Holdings will invest 48 million euros in Enlight Renewable Energy’s Spanish wind turbine farm, according to a Tuesday filing the latter made to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Phoenix will invest 25 million euros for a 20% stake in the project, while Menora will invest 23 million euros for 18%. Enlight will keep 62%.

In 2018, Enlight agreed to buy the rights to develop a wind turbine farm in the Castilla-La Mancha region of Spain. The Gecama project, currently in advanced development stages, is expected to supply 300 megawatts of electricity. Earlier this week, Enlight announced it signed a memorandum of understanding to fund the project with two of Spain’s largest banks, Bankia and Banco de Sabadell, both of which specialize in funding renewable energy projects. The banks will provide Enlight with non-recourse project financing of 40%-50% of the total estimated project costs, which stand at between 310 million euros and 330 million euros.

Enlight estimates that annual revenues in the first 18 years of the farm’s operation will range between 40 million euros and 60 million euros, before rising to between 62 million euros and 80 million euros.

Founded in 2008, Israel-based Enlight has a market capitalization of NIS 3.8 billion ($1.09 billion).

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.