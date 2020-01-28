Tuesday, January 28th | 2 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Amid ‘Deal of the Century’ Tensions, IDF Beefs Up Forces in Jordan Valley

German Politicians Criticized for Highlighting Antisemitism Among Muslims on Holocaust Memorial Day

Israeli Insurers Phoenix and Menora Invest 48 Million Euros in Enlight’s Spanish Wind Turbine Project

Student Wearing ‘Antisemitic’ T-Shirt Opens Multicultural Week at Canada’s York University

En Route to Tokyo Olympics, Israeli Speed Skater Takes Bronze at European Championship

British PM Johnson on International Holocaust Remembrance Day: ‘I Feel Positive Shame’ Over Rise of Antisemitism in UK

Newly-Unveiled Trump Peace Plan Envisions Palestinian State With East Jerusalem Capital

Holocaust Was Humanity’s ‘Second Original Sin’: Dramatic Speech of Polish Resistance Hero Jan Karski Unearthed

US House Passes Never Again Education Act on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Polish Foreign Minister: ‘Israel is Very Important to Us as a Jewish State’

January 28, 2020 6:18 am
0

Netanyahu Formally Indicted in Court on Corruption Charges

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was formally indicted in court on Tuesday on corruption charges after he withdrew his request for parliamentary immunity from prosecution.

Netanyahyu was in Washington for meetings with US President Donald Trump ahead of the long-delayed release of Trump’s Middle East peace plan when Israel‘s attorney general filed the charges in a Jerusalem court.

The immunity bid seemed doomed to fail from the beginning since Netanyahu, who denies any wrongdoing, lacked sufficient votes in the legislature for approval.

The request for protection from prosecution had effectively blocked the filing of the indictment until now.

Related coverage

January 28, 2020 2:56 pm
0

Amid ‘Deal of the Century’ Tensions, IDF Beefs Up Forces in Jordan Valley

As tensions rose ahead of the publication of US President Donald Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan on Tuesday, the IDF beefed...

As proceedings move toward trial the timeline remains unclear and it could take months or years.

In addition to his legal battle, Netanyahu is fighting for his political life in a March 2 election, Israel‘s third in less than a year after inconclusive ballots in April and September.

Netanyahu, Israel‘s longest-serving prime minister, said in a statement that an immunity debate in parliament would have been a “circus” and he did not want to take part in this “dirty game.”

With public attention in Israel focused on events in Washington, Netanyahu’s White House meetings seemed likely to overshadow his latest legal woes.

The veteran right-winger is under no legal obligation to resign.

Netanyahu’s main rival, centrist former general Benny Gantz, made Netanyahu’s legal troubles a centerpiece of his campaigns in two Israeli elections last year.

Gantz made a brief trip to Washington to discuss the peace plan with Trump, and had rushed back to Israel expecting to lead the parliament debate against granting Netanyahu immunity.

“Netanyahu is going to trial — we have to move on,” Gantz said after Netanyahu pulled his immunity request.

“The citizens of Israel have a clear choice: a prime minister who works for them or a prime minister busy with himself. No one can manage the country and in parallel manage three serious criminal cases,” Gantz said in a tweet.

The corruption charges marked the first criminal indictment against a serving Israeli prime minister. The charge sheet was first published by Israel‘s attorney general in November following a long-running investigation. The charges included bribery, breach of trust and fraud.

Netanyahu is suspected of wrongfully accepting $264,000 worth of gifts, which prosecutors said included cigars and champagne, from tycoons and of dispensing regulatory favors in alleged bids for improved coverage by a popular news website.

He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of bribery and a maximum three-year term for fraud and breach of trust.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.