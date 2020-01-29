US Embassy in Jerusalem Releases Security Alert Post-Mideast Peace Plan Reveal

JNS.org – Following the release of the Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan, the US embassy in Jerusalem released a security alert warning against travel to certain parts of Jerusalem.

“With widespread calls for demonstrations in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, US government employees and their family members are not permitted until further notice to conduct personal travel to the areas of Jerusalem’s Old City surrounding the Damascus Gate, Herod’s Gate, Lion’s Gate and Chain Gate, Haram Al-Sharif/Temple Mount, and in the West Bank, to include but not limited to Bethlehem, Jericho, Qumran, Wadi Qelt, Al Auju, St. Geroniumus/Khogla Monastery, St. George Monastery, Nabi Musa, the Inn of the Good Samaritan and the parts of the Dead Sea that lie within the West Bank,” stated the alert.

The notice went on to state that the “travel restriction for US government employees and their family members applies to all roads in and through the West Bank, except for Route 443. Travel is not permitted along the West Bank portions of routes 1 and 90.”

“Official travel by US government employees in those areas is permitted only to conduct essential travel and with additional security measures. Official travel by US government employees to Gaza is not permitted,” it continued. “United States citizens should avoid areas where crowds have gathered and where there is increased police and/or military presence. We recommend that US citizens take into consideration these restrictions and the additional guidance contained in the Department of State’s travel advisory for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza when making decisions regarding their travel.”