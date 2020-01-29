Wednesday, January 29th | 3 Shevat 5780

January 29, 2020 10:12 am
0

US House Committee Says Pompeo Agrees to Testify on Iran, Iraq Policy

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on human rights in Iran at the State Department in Washington, DC, Dec. 19, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Erin Scott.

A Democratic-led US House of Representatives committee said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to testify at a public hearing on Iran and Iraq policy, after threatening a subpoena over previous refusals to appear.

Representative Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he spoke to Pompeo on Tuesday and he had agreed to appear at a hearing separate from the committee’s annual budget hearing.

Engel, in a statement, said he would announce a date for the hearing soon.

Members of Congress — including some of Trump’s fellow Republicans — have been pushing Trump’s administration for more information about the killing by a drone strike in Iraq this month of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

January 29, 2020 10:50 am
0

Barr Issues ‘Zero Tolerance’ for Antisemitism at Brooklyn Meeting of Jewish Leaders

JNS.org - US Attorney General William Barr said in a meeting addressing Jewish leaders on Tuesday that the US government...

Lawmakers have also been working to pass war powers legislation that would rein in Trump’s ability to deploy US forces abroad without congressional consent.

The foreign affairs panel had tried to schedule at least two public hearings with Pompeo, including one that would have taken place on Wednesday, Jan. 29, but he had declined to appear.

