Ex-VP Joe Biden Is Preferred Candidate of US Jewish Democrats, New Poll Shows

January 30, 2020 11:58 am
0

Ex-VP Joe Biden Is Preferred Candidate of US Jewish Democrats, New Poll Shows

avatar by Barney Breen-Portnoy

Democratic 2020 US presidential candidates (L-R) Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) participate in the seventh Democratic presidential debate, at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Shannon Stapleton / File.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the preferred candidate of US Jews in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a new Pew Research Center poll.

The results of the national survey published on Thursday showed that 31% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters who identified as Jewish backed Biden as their choice to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 general election.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren came in second, at 20%, while ex-South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg placed third, at 13%.

The two Jewish candidates in the field — Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and ex-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg — took the fourth and fifth spots, at 11% and 8% respectively.

The list was rounded out by Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar at 4% and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 1%.

The first voting in the contest will take place on Monday, when the Iowa caucuses are held.

Chart shows Democrats’ preferences for the party’s nomination are divided by age and race, not gender

