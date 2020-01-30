Thursday, January 30th | 4 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Naama Issachar Arrives Home in Israel After Being Freed From Russian Jail: ‘I’m Grateful for Everything’

Reservations About the Trump Peace Plan

Defying US and Israel, Palestinian Authority Pays Out $150 Million in Terrorist Salaries in 2019

Senators Seek Answers to Davos Press Credentials Given to Antisemitic Broadcaster

Jewish Tennis Star Diego Schwartzman Highlights Lessons From Family’s Holocaust History

Leading French-Algerian Artist Condemns BDS Movement Amid Row Over Venice Biennale Show

A Historic Peace Opportunity That Must Be Seized

Major League Baseball Takes Heat for Promotion of Anti-Israel Activist Roger Waters’ Concert Tour

The ‘Deal of the Century’ Shouldn’t Fail — but It Will

‘She Was The Best of Us’: Calls Grow for Permanent Memorial to Scottish Holocaust Heroine Jane Haining

January 30, 2020 1:38 pm
0

Leading French-Algerian Artist Condemns BDS Movement Amid Row Over Venice Biennale Show

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The Venice Biennale is one of the art world’s most prestigious exhibitions. Photo: Reuters / Stefano Rellandini.

A prominent French-Algerian artist on Thursday strongly distanced herself from the movement to boycott Israel, defusing a brewing row over the decision to have her represent France at the prestigious Venice Biennale art show.

The Paris-born Zineb Sedira said that allegations that she was tied to the so-called BDS (boycott, divestment and sanctions) campaign targeting Israel were “slanderous and unfounded.”

“I have never had any acquaintance with this movement,” Sedira said in a statement. “I also firmly condemn any boycott, and I cannot be associated with or stand in solidarity with BDS. I oppose BDS and any global boycott that would have the counterproductive effect of paralyzing women and men who want to live in peace.”

The artist was responding to charges that she had objected to her works being exhibited in Israel in June 2017. According to a report at the time in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Sedira and four other artists of Arab origin had demanded that their works be pulled from a show in the Israeli-Arab town of Sakhnin. The article did not quote Sedira directly, however.

In her statement on Thursday, Sedira  — whose work in photography and video explores the experiences of Arab women — emphasized that she was “an artist, not an activist.”

She added that she would “always endeavor to fight against all forms of hateful acts, or racist or antisemitic remarks.”

Among those welcoming Sedira’s statement against BDS was the leading French-Jewish philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy, who had earlier protested against her appointment as France’s representative at the 2021 Venice Biennale.

“She now condemns BDS and all forms of discrimination and hatred: that is essential,” Lévy tweeted.

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.