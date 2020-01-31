IDF Retaliates With Air Strikes on Gaza Targets After Hamas Fires Rockets

JNS.org – Israel conducted airstrikes in Gaza early Friday in response to Palestinians launching three rockets from there into the Jewish state.

Two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome air-defense system, while the third landed in an open area.

The retaliatory airstrikes were carried out on a “wide array of targets belonging to the Hamas terror group. … constituting a real blow to Hamas’s abilities to build up” its forces, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

No injuries were reported in the strikes.

“Rockets, explosive balloons and sniper shots were fired from #Gaza into #Israel throughout the day. We just responded by striking Hamas terror targets in Gaza including underground infrastructure used to manufacture weapons. We hold Hamas responsible,” tweeted the IDF.