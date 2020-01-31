Friday, January 31st | 5 Shevat 5780

January 31, 2020 12:38 pm
New Trailer for HBO Series ‘The Plot Against America’ Shows Nazism Taking Root in US

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Antisemitic graffiti being wiped off a Jewish tombstone in the trailer for ‘The Plot Against America.’ Photo: Screenshot.

HBO released a trailer on Thursday for its new limited series about what would have happened had famed pilot and Nazi sympathizer Charles Lindbergh won the 1940 US presidential election.

“The Plot Against America” is an adaptation of the 2004 Philip Roth novel by the same name, which is based on an alternate history in which Lindbergh ran for president and defeated Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The show’s storyline is told from the perspective of a working-class Jewish family in Newark, New Jersey.

It stars Wynona Ryder, John Turturro, Zoe Kazan and Morgan Spector.

“The Plot Against America” premieres on March 16 at 9 p.m. (US Eastern time) on HBO.

Watch the trailer below:

