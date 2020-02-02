Hollywood Icon Jon Voight Voices Support for Netanyahu in Upcoming Election, Endorses New Middle East Peace Plan

Hollywood legend and longtime pro-Israel activist Jon Voight voiced support on Sunday for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in the country’s general elections next month. He also cautiously endorsed the newly unveiled United States plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

In exclusive comments to The Algemeiner, Voight called it the first such proposed deal “with feet on the ground.”

He added, “It’s the first one that’s taken a responsible approach. Much truth has been spoken in it and we have to accept the truth before we can make amends, and much harm has been done to Israel over the years. Many lies have been put in place and attacks have taken their toll. Much blood has been spilled.”

The deal was announced by US President Donald Trump and Israel’s Netanyahu at the White House last week. The plan envisions a demilitarized Palestinian state in the West Bank while preserving Israeli security control over the Jordan Valley and other strategic areas.

Related coverage New Trailer for HBO Series ‘The Plot Against America’ Shows Nazism Taking Root in US HBO released a trailer on Thursday for its new limited series about what would have happened had famed pilot and Nazi...

In endorsing Netanyahu in the upcoming election, the third in a twelve month period, Voight said, “We send our prayers and we want people to know that Prime Minister Netanyahu loves his country as much as the people do. He will continue to protect Israel and the people of this Holy Land, for this is where Moses left his ring, his love for the people of Israel.”

“So let us stand with Netanyahu as we have with the president of the US, President Trump,” he declared, “for these men are men of honor, men of truth and men for the people of their countries. We ask all to see this truth. We ask all to open their hearts, and we say God bless all.”

It’s not the first time Voight has provided a political endorsement of Netanyahu. Ahead of voting in Israel in the March 2015 general election the father of Angelina Jolie also released a video voicing support for the veteran Israeli leader.