February 3, 2020 10:36 am
Israeli Startup Helps Create First-Ever Interactive Ad for Super Bowl LIV

JNS.org

A scene from Proctor & Gamble’s interactive Super Bowl LIV ad powered by technology derived from an Israeli startup, February 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – The Israeli startup Eko has teamed up with the consumer-goods giant Procter & Gamble to develop the first interactive commercial co-created by consumers that aired during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, reported The Jerusalem Post.

The 60-second commercial first aired on a dedicated website launched by P&G, where viewers could vote on and control the ad’s storyline. Their input and most popular choices helped shape “in real time” the final ad that was broadcast on Sunday evening during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV.

The cast of the interactive ad includes “Modern Family” actress Sofía Vergara and her son, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara; Old Spice commercial star Isaiah Mustafa; comedic actor Rob Riggle; “Dawson’s Creek” actress Busy Philipps; and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu.

The commercial touted different P&G brands, such as Head & Shoulders shampoo, Bounty paper towels, Mr. Clean all-purpose cleaner, Febreze air freshener, Olay skin care, Charmin toilet paper and Old Spice deodorant.

“This project excites me on a personal level,” said Yoni Bloch, co-founder and chief executive of Eko, a video-technology company.

“This is a significant step in the development of the company and the introduction of interactive video content into the mainstream,” he said. “For Eko, this is a wonderful opportunity to launch new technology that is leaving the limits of the Internet and entering the world of television broadcasts.”

A total of 98.2 million Americans tuned in to watch last year’s Super Bowl. This year’s game on Feb. 2 was streamed online in 4K for the first time ever, which is expected to increase the number of viewers.

