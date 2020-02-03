Monday, February 3rd | 8 Shevat 5780

February 3, 2020 10:54 am
Netanyahu Departs for Uganda, Hopes to Bring Back ‘Very Good News’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni, in Nairobi, Kenya, on Nov. 28, 2017. Photo: Haim Zach/GPO.

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday morning said he hoped to bring back “very good news” as he headed to Kampala, the capital of Uganda, for a rare one-day diplomatic visit.

Officially, the Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu would be meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, but according to speculations, he could also meet with other African leaders.

“This is my fifth trip to Africa in the last three and a half years,” Netanyahu told reporters as he boarded his plane. “Israel is returning to Africa, big time. Africa already returned to Israel. These are relations that are very important, in the diplomatic, economic and security areas, and many other realms.”

He said that he hoped to strengthen ties with Uganda, “and I hope that at the end of today [Monday], we will have very good news for Israel.”

The military censor prohibited the publication of more details about the scheduled meetings, lest they be canceled at the last minute.

Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen joined the premier’s delegation, Channel 13 reported.

It should be noted that in recent years Netanyahu has worked to improve relations with African countries. He officially visited the continent three times in the past four years and maintains close ties with Kenya and Ethiopia.

Netanyahu last visited Uganda in 2016 to kick off a tour of four African countries.

