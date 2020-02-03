Yeshiva University Men’s Basketball Receives First US National Ranking

JNS.org – Yeshiva University’s men’s basketball team has been ranked in the Division III Top 25 for the first time.

The Maccabees are ranked No. 24 in a listing released on Monday on the website D3hoops.com, voted on by a panel of 25 coaches, sports-information directors and reporters from across the country.

The Top 25 list is published weekly. Monday’s list included games through Jan. 26.

The team from Swarthmore College is ranked No. 1, with the last spot on the list given to the Judges at Brandeis University.