Monday, February 3rd | 8 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Terrorist Who Stabbed Three in London Made Antisemitic Statements Online

Jewish Groups Call for Action Against Portuguese Cartoonist Over Antisemitic Images

Report: IDF Thinks Abbas Will Not Follow Through on Threats to Cut All Ties With Israel

Israel Slams UNRWA Head for Attacking Trump Peace Plan

Arabs in Israeli Border Towns Fear Loss of Citizenship Under Trump Peace Plan

Israel and Sudan Set to Begin Normalizing Ties, After Leaders Meet in Uganda

Palestinian Archbishop Condemned for ‘Blood Libel’ After Accusing Israel of Poisoning Him

Uganda ‘Studying’ Opening Embassy in Jerusalem, Museveni Tells Netanyahu

IDF Beefs Up Air Defenses in South, Concerned Iran Is Pressuring Islamic Jihad to Escalate Rocket Attacks

Red Hot Chili Peppers to Headline Day-Long Music Festival in Tel Aviv

February 3, 2020 10:29 am
0

Yeshiva University Men’s Basketball Receives First US National Ranking

avatar by JNS.org

Yeshiva University. Photo: Wiki Commons.

JNS.org – Yeshiva University’s men’s basketball team has been ranked in the Division III Top 25 for the first time.

The Maccabees are ranked No. 24 in a listing released on Monday on the website D3hoops.com, voted on by a panel of 25 coaches, sports-information directors and reporters from across the country.

The Top 25 list is published weekly. Monday’s list included games through Jan. 26.

The team from Swarthmore College is ranked No. 1, with the last spot on the list given to the Judges at Brandeis University.

The Maccabees have a 14-1 record overall and are in first place in the Skyline League with a 7-0 mark. They qualified in 2018 for the NCAA Division III basketball tournament for the first time ever, but were eliminated in the first round.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.