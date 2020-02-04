Survey: Israel Only Country in Which a Majority Approve of Trump’s Foreign Policy

Tuesday, February 4th | 9 Shevat 5780

February 4, 2020 12:38 pm
avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

US President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, Dec. 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Leah Millis.

Israel is the only country in which a majority of people approve of US President Donald Trump’s handling of foreign affairs, according to the results of a new survey published on Monday.

The study, conducted by the Pew Research Center, examined attitudes toward Trump’s foreign policy in 33 countries in order to establish a “net” approval rating.

According to the results, 55% of Israelis approve of Trump’s foreign policy, with 32% disapproving. This is far ahead of the next most-approving country, Poland, in which only 34% backed Trump’s foreign affairs conduct.

Only 18% of people across all 33 surveyed countries said they viewed Trump’s foreign policy positively.

Even in the US itself, a strong majority objects to Trump’s foreign policy, with 54% of people disapproving and 37% approving.

The Pew poll found that Trump was least popular in Western Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. In Germany, for example, only 6% approve, the lowest individual rating; in Lebanon, 18% approve; in Tunisia, 9%; and in Argentina, 10%.

Despite still being low, approval was higher in Central and Eastern Europe, sub-Saharan Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

Unsurprisingly, the survey found that those on the ideological or populist right were far more likely to approve of Trump’s foreign policy than others. This held true in Israel, along with Sweden, Hungary and the UK.

On specific issues, the least popular was Trump’s protectionist trade stance, with 68% from all countries disapproving of his imposition of tariffs. Another 66% disapprove of his withdrawal from climate change agreements and 60% of his pledge to build a wall on the US-Mexico border. His withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal was also unpopular, with 52% disapproval.

