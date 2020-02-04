Tuesday, February 4th | 9 Shevat 5780

February 4, 2020 8:24 am
Two Charity Staff in Iran Convicted of Spying for CIA

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A general view of a highway in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 15, 2019. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters / File.

Two people working for a charity have been sentenced to jail on charges of spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency, Iran’s judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Two … CIA spies who were working under the cover of an organization and charitable foundation have been identified, tried and sentenced to ten years in prison for spying and five years in prison for acting against national security,” Gholamhossein Esmaili said.

The names of the individuals would not be released yet because the sentence has not been finalized, Esmaili told a press conference streamed live on the judiciary’s website.

