IfNotNow Activist Interrupts Trump Jr. Press Conference: ‘You are Killing Jews’

February 5, 2020 11:57 am
IfNotNow organizer Elon Glickman interrupts a press conference conducted by Donald Trump Jr., the son of US President Donald Trump, in West Des Moines, Iowa, ahead of the state’s caucus, on Feb. 3, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – IfNotNow organizer Elon Glickman interrupted a press conference on Monday conducted by Donald Trump Jr., the son of US President Donald Trump, in West Des Moines, Iowa, ahead of the state’s caucus.

“I am an American Jew and ever since your father was elected president, more and more Jews are being gunned down every year,” said Glickman shortly after the presidential son took the stage.

Trump Jr. replied, “I don’t think anyone’s done more for Israel and for American Jews than Donald Trump, so you can go,” as the crowd started chanting “USA! USA!”

As security dragged Glickman out of the room, the activist shouted, “You are killing Jews! All of you! All of you in here are killing Jews! All of you!”

February 5, 2020 2:08 pm
Glickman later tweeted, “They can drag me out but I’ll never stop fighting for Jewish people. @donaldjtrumpJr spreads antisemitic conspiracy theories that are killing American Jews. He & @GOP can’t hide their antisemitism behind support for Israel.”

Trump Jr.’s father won the Republican caucus, as expected, while the results for the Democratic side were scheduled to be released at 5 pm EST, following a long delay that has been attributed to technical difficulties and state party incompetence.

During the 2020 cycle, IfNotNow has approached Democratic candidates as representatives of the Jewish community and asking them about ending the so-called “occupation” of the West Bank.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg responded favorably to IfNotNow’s plea, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has repeatedly attacked the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “racist,” even referring the term to Netanyahu himself.

