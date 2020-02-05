Rivlin Praises US-Israel Security Ties in Meeting With 30 Military Officers

JNS.org – Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin met with a group of 30 officers from the US Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines as part of a tour of Israel to strengthen US-Israel security ties.

“Israel has no better friend and ally than the United States. The unbreakable bond between us is based on our shared democratic values and our shared security interests,” he told the soldiers, who are part of JINSA’s US Military Leaders Program.

“Our military cooperation is important not only for the security of Israel and the United States, but for the entire Middle East,” continued Rivlin. “It is especially important as Iran continues to spread terror throughout the region, and to take steps to advance its nuclear program.”

Founded in 2019, the US Military Leadership Program educates active duty US military officers about Israel’s security challenges and the importance of a robust US-Israel security relationship, according to JINSA.