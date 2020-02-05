Wednesday, February 5th | 10 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Senate Acquits Trump in Historic Vote as Re-Election Battle Looms

Far-Right Antisemitic Conspiracy Theorist Touts ‘Israeli Connection’ to Iowa Vote-Counting Debacle

Al Pacino Says Holocaust Survivor Tattoo Helped Him Get Into Character as Nazi Hunter

Bold Sign Campaign in Paris Highlights Travesty of Justice in Antisemitic Murder of Sarah Halimi

US Halts Secretive Drone Program With Turkey Over Syria Incursion

Violent Video Glorifying Palestinian Terror Attacks Posted on Social Media Site TikTok

Antisemitism Rears Its Ugly Head in Jackson, New Jersey

In Response to Trump Peace Plan, Iran’s Khamenei Urges All Muslims to Support Jihad Against US, Israel

Intel Bets on Smart Buildings in Israel to Attract Tech Talent

Along With Domestic Issues, Trump Touts Iran, Middle East Policy in State of the Union

February 5, 2020 11:22 am
0

Rivlin Praises US-Israel Security Ties in Meeting With 30 Military Officers

avatar by JNS.org

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin poses with some some 30 officers from the US Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO.

JNS.org – Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin met with a group of 30 officers from the US Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines as part of a tour of Israel to strengthen US-Israel security ties.

“Israel has no better friend and ally than the United States. The unbreakable bond between us is based on our shared democratic values and our shared security interests,” he told the soldiers, who are part of JINSA’s US Military Leaders Program.

“Our military cooperation is important not only for the security of Israel and the United States, but for the entire Middle East,” continued Rivlin. “It is especially important as Iran continues to spread terror throughout the region, and to take steps to advance its nuclear program.”

Founded in 2019, the US Military Leadership Program educates active duty US military officers about Israel’s security challenges and the importance of a robust US-Israel security relationship, according to JINSA.

The program includes an eight-day trip to Israel for select US military personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force war colleges, and from the Marine Corps’ prestigious School of Advanced Warfighting, who are on track to become generals and admirals.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.