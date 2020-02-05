Violent Video Glorifying Palestinian Terror Attacks Posted on Social Media Site TikTok

A video that glorifies four separate Palestinian terror attacks against Israelis has been posted on the social media site TikTok, which is popular among children.

Discovered by Palestinian Media Watch, the computer animated video shows an eagle flying from place to place, where the terror attacks are depicted in explicit detail.

The first is a 2014 car ramming attack in which two Israelis were killed, including a 17-year-old, and 13 were wounded. The second is a 2015 stabbing attack that killed two and wounded two, among them a two-year-old child.

The third is a 2016 drive-by shooting of Israelis at a Jerusalem light rail stop that killed two and wounded five. The final scene shows a 2015 stabbing attack on Israeli police officers that wounded three at the Damascus Gate of Jerusalem’s Old City.

The killings are shown in considerable detail, certainly unsuitable for children, depicting knives being stabbed into people’s throats, people flying through the air after being struck by cars and explicit depiction of bullet wounds.

Text accompanying the video reads in Arabic, “Jerusalem is the dread of the Jews.”

PMW’s senior analyst, Nan Jacques Zilberdik said: “This animation is utterly shocking. The graphic content aims to incite violence and glorify murder.”

“TikTok is a social network popular among children, so there is no doubting the target audience for this is Palestinian youngsters,” Zilberdik added. “It’s goal is to indoctrinate and the message is clear — whatever your chosen method, if you kill an Israeli you too can become a hero.”

View the complete video below (It contains scenes of explicit violence and viewer discretion is advised):