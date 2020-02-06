Thursday, February 6th | 11 Shevat 5780

Syrian Air Defenses Intercept Israeli Missiles: State Media

February 6, 2020 9:04 am
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept Israeli Missiles: State Media

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria, May 10, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Omar Sanadiki.

Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles over the capital Damascus early on Thursday that were fired at military targets in southern Syria including near the capital Damascus, the Defense Ministry said.

The attacks by Israeli jets were launched over the Golan Heights and Lebanese air space in two waves, one near Damascus and another near the Deraa and Quneitra provinces, said a ministry statement carried by state media.

It said Syrian air defenses downed a large number of missiles but that the attack had caused material damage and injured eight “fighters,” without specifying their nationality.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria, saying its goal was to end Tehran’s military presence there, which Western intelligence sources say has expanded in recent years.

Last month, the Syrian army said Israeli jets attacked the main T4 air base in Homs province. In December, it said the air defense system intercepted missiles fired from the direction of Israel aimed at targets on the outskirts Damascus.

