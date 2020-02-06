UK’s Johnson Backs Trump’s Mideast Peace Effort, Reiterates Opposition to Unilateral Annexation

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his support on Thursday for the Trump administration’s bid to broker an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

Johnson spoke by phone with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday, and the two “discussed the United States’ proposals for peace between Israel and the Palestinians,” a 10 Downing Street statement said.

Johnson “reiterated his support for US efforts,” the statement noted.

The British leader also “underlined the UK’s longstanding view on the importance of a two-state solution, with Jerusalem as the shared capital of both sides, and our opposition to the unilateral annexation of territory,” the statement continued.

Furthermore, Johnson and Netanyahu were said to have agreed that “we should continue to strengthen our bilateral relationship following the UK’s departure from the EU, including in areas such as trade.”