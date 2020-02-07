Friday, February 7th | 12 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

First Ethiopian Israeli Chosen to Represent Israel in 2020 Eurovision Song Contest

Warren: US Embassy in Israel Should Be Situated in Jointly Decided Capital

Sanders: ‘I Have No Objection to Going’ to AIPAC

US Kills Leader of Al Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula

Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Coming Under Syrian Fire: Russia

Kushner Blames Abbas for Surge of Palestinian Violence After Peace Plan Unveiling

IDF Soldiers Wounded in Jerusalem Car-Ramming Attack Attend Their Western Wall Swearing-In Hours Later

Oberlin Reaches Settlement With Ex-Professor Who Claimed Israel Behind ISIS, Charlie Hebdo Shooting

Security Camera Footage Shows Shooting Attack in Jerusalem’s Old City

Jewish Activist Vows to Fight German Court’s Decision to Retain Medieval Antisemitic Carving on World-Famous Church

February 7, 2020 10:57 am
0

First Ethiopian Israeli Chosen to Represent Israel in 2020 Eurovision Song Contest

avatar by JNS.org

Eden Alene, winner of the reality show “The Next Star to Eurovision,” during finals in Neve Ilan studio near Jerusalem on Feb. 4, 2020. Photo: Shlomi Cohen/Flash90.

JNS.org – Teenager Eden Alene is first Ethiopian-Israeli chosen to compete on behalf of Israel in the Eurovision international song contest, set for May 16 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

On Tuesday night, the 19-year-old won Israel’s reality show “The Next Star to Eurovision,” whose winner then goes on to represent Israel in the Eurovision competition. Her final performance was of Beyoncé’s “Halo,” and she was crowned the winner after a tally of votes by the public and several panels of judges.

Alene, currently a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces, was the oldest of the four teenager finalists on the show.

“It is an insane honor to represent my country,” she said of her win. “It is amazing that an Ethiopian is doing it for the first time.”

Related coverage

February 6, 2020 10:02 am
0

Jewish Actor Kirk Douglas, Hollywood’s Tough Guy on Screen and Off, Dead at 103

Kirk Douglas, the cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen and the Hollywood establishment, died...

She also said, “I want to thank everyone who voted for me, and I promise to do my best to represent Israel with honor at the Eurovision.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Alene on Twitter, saying, “Eden, you are a champion! We trust you to bring Eurovision back home. Good luck!”

Alene, who moved this year with her single mother to Kiryat Gat from Jerusalem, studied ballet and theater and has taken voice lessons. She sang for two years with the YMCA Jerusalem Youth Choir, a mixed choir of Jewish and Arab teens, and was the winner of Israel’s “X-Factor” in 2018, in which she received a recording contract.

Viewers and professionals will vote on the song Alene will sing in the Eurovision competition, and the track will be revealed during on March 3 special broadcast on Kan.

Israel’s last winner in the Eurovision came was Netta Barzilai in 2018, who won with the song “Toy.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.