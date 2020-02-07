Friday, February 7th | 12 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Palestinian Street Has Lost Faith in Abbas

US Diplomats Underline Support for Preservation of Hebrew Prophet Nahum’s Tomb in Kurdish Region of Iraq

British Ambassador Returns to Iran After Brief Arrest Last Month

Israeli Orthodox Runner Gears Up for First US Marathon

Russians Headed to Turkey for Talks on Syrian Offensive in Idlib: Minister

‘Yeah!’ — Democratic Hopeful Elizabeth Warren’s Response to Anti-AIPAC Diatribe Sparks Anger Among Israel Advocates

Advent International Buys Cyber Company Forescout in $1.9 Billion deal

New York Congressional Candidate Touts Endorsement From Anti-Israel Activists

Buttigieg Narrowly Wins Iowa Caucuses: State Party Results

First Ethiopian Israeli Chosen to Represent Israel in 2020 Eurovision Song Contest

February 7, 2020 1:24 pm
0

US Diplomats Underline Support for Preservation of Hebrew Prophet Nahum’s Tomb in Kurdish Region of Iraq

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The tomb of the Hebrew prophet Nahum in northern Iraq. Photo: Screenshot.

A delegation of top US diplomats visited the burial tomb of the Hebrew prophet Nahum in northern Iraq on Friday, underlining America’s commitment to preserving a site that is significant to Jews, Christians and Muslims alike.

Ambassador Matthew Tueller, the US envoy in Baghdad, was joined at the site by Elisabeth Rosenstock-Siller of the US Consulate in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish Regional Government.

The US Embassy in Iraq has so far contributed $1 million to the preservation project.

Nahum was a minor prophet who lived in the ancient Babylonian city of Nineveh — on the outskirts of Mosul in today’s Iraq.

Related coverage

February 7, 2020 1:06 pm
0

British Ambassador Returns to Iran After Brief Arrest Last Month

Britain’s ambassador to Iran is back in Tehran, he said late on Thursday, some three weeks after he returned to...

At the end of last year, Nahum’s tomb in his birthplace of Alqosh was the site of Hanukkah celebrations organized by the local Kurdish Jewish community.

“Coexistence has always been one of the privileges of the Kurdistan region,” Hemn Faraydun — a member of the tiny local Jewish community — told Kurdish TV during a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony at the time.

The project to preserve Nahum’s Tomb is being implemented as a partnership between the US-based non-profit ARCH International and Czech company GEMA Art International, and is due to be completed by May.

The tomb has been guarded by a Christian family who promised Alqosh’s long-departed rabbi to safeguard it. Christians make up the majority population in the town.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.