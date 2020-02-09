Netanyahu: Israel is Already Mapping Lands for Annexation

JNS.org – Israel has begun to map the Judea and Samaria lands that Israel will annex, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an election campaign rally in Ma’ale Adumim on Saturday.

“We are already at the height of the process of mapping the area that, according to the Trump plan, will become part of the State of Israel. It won’t take too long,” said Netanyahu.

With Israeli election campaigns under way, both the Likud and Blue and White parties have repeatedly made statements in favor of annexing parts of Judea and Samaria, including the Jordan Valley, eliciting many reactions, both for and against.

Netanyahu’s statements occur less than two weeks after US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan, which gave American approval for such Israeli annexation, paving the way for the next Israeli government to actualize its campaign promises.