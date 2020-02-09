Report: Historic Meeting Between Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince in the Works

JNS.org – Intensive talks are underway between Washington, Jerusalem, Cairo and Riyadh to convene a summit in Cairo, possibly before Israel’s March 2 election, that would serve as a venue for a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, senior Arab diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his team have been mediating between Israel and Saudi Arabia for the past few months, the sources told Israel Hayom.

“In recent days there have been very intensive discussions between Washington, Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia to arrange a summit meeting in Cairo as early as the coming weeks, even before the election in Israel, which aside from the host, Egypt, will be attended by the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia and also the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Bahrain and Oman,” said one of the sources.

Jordan has also received an invitation, according to other Arab sources, but Jordan’s King Abdullah wants Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas to also get an invitation. The United States has let Jordan know that such talks are underway and that Israel has agreed to Palestinian participation, according to the report.