Eight Killed in Truck Blast in Syria’s Afrin: Turkish Defense Ministry

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Trucks carry belongings of people fleeing from Maarat al-Numan, in northern Idlib, Syria, Dec. 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mahmoud Hassano.

A bomb detonated on a truck containing diesel-filled barrels and killed eight civilians and wounded seven more, including children, in northwestern Syria’s Idlib region on Monday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said on its Twitter account that the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Turkey designates as a terrorist group, was responsible for the attack in the city of Afrin, a region under the control of Turkey-backed rebels.

