Tuesday, February 11th | 16 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Realities in Africa Open Diplomatic Opportunities for Israel

Netanyahu: US Recognition of Israeli Sovereignty is Certain

Tunisia Dismisses UN Ambassador for Purportedly Being Too Critical Trump Mideast Plan

AIPAC Apologizes, Removes Ads Slamming ‘Radical Democrats’ Reps. Omar, Tlaib and McCollum

If You Will It, It Is No Dream… But Only on Our Terms

Warren: ‘I Will Reverse the Trump Administration’s New Policy on Settlements’

Israel Upset at Belgium for Inviting ‘Terror Supporters’ to UN Security Council

Why Some Palestinians Embrace Terrorism

God, Not Balfour, Gave Israel to the Jews

Thousands of Iranians Mark Revolution Anniversary Amid Peak Tensions With US

February 11, 2020 10:14 am
0

Netanyahu: US Recognition of Israeli Sovereignty is Certain

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly cabinet meeting, in the Jordan Valley, on Sept. 15, 2019. Photo: Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.

JNS.org – During a tour of the Jordan Valley on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his pledge to apply Israeli law there and in other areas designated as Israeli territory under the newly unveiled White House peace plan.

“[US] President Donald Trump said that he will recognize Israel’s application of sovereignty [over the relevant areas], and he will do so once we finalize the processes that have already begun,” said Netanyahu, referring to the joint Israeli-American effort to delineate the relevant territorial boundaries and deal with other technical matters required for the implementation of the peace plan.

During his tour of the area Netanyahu planted a sapling, as is customary on the Jewish holiday of Tu Bishvat, touted the Trump plan’s favorable terms and asked Israelis to give him a renewed mandate in the March 2 election to implement the plan.

“We are going to make history. After having the United States recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, we then got a statement from Trump in which he said that he will definitely recognize the application of Israeli law [in certain areas in Judea and Samaria],” said Netanyahu, adding the American support for Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan valley “is also pertinent to our ability to settle the heart of our land without restrictions. We have fought over this area since the days of Joshua and the Israelites. We are here to stay.”

Related coverage

February 11, 2020 9:51 am
0

Israel Upset at Belgium for Inviting ‘Terror Supporters’ to UN Security Council

JNS.org - Israel is furious at Belgium for continuing to act against Israel at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC),...

Netanyahu stressed that this recognition would not be affected by Palestinian intransigence.

“This is not dependent on them [the Palestinians], this will happen once we complete mapping out the relevant areas,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.