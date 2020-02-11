Report: Palestinian Terror Factions in Gaza Agree to Stop Incendiary Balloon Attacks Against Israel

Palestinian terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip, including ruling Hamas, have reportedly agreed to stop launching of incendiary balloons into southern Israel.

Citing the Palestinian Al-Quds newspaper, the Israeli outlet Hadashot 12 reported on Tuesday that the decision was made on Monday night following the departure of a visiting Egyptian delegation that had urged Hamas to take the step.

A Hamas official told Al-Quds that the cessation of balloon attacks would occur in exchange for Israel easing its blockade of Gaza. The Israeli offer to do so was said to have been conveyed to Hamas by the Egyptians.

By Tuesday morning, however, the balloon launches had not stopped. One landed in Ashkelon shortly after the Al-Quds report, and several fell in the Eshkol Regional Council and the Sdot Negev Regional Council.

The Palestinian report referenced the incidents and said the cessation of balloon activities was expected to take effect sometime later in the day.

Lebanese media outlet Al-Akhbar reported that the Egyptian delegation’s meeting with Hamas took place in the office of the group’s leader Yahya Sinwar, but he himself did not attend, fearing assassination by Israel.