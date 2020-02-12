Wednesday, February 12th | 17 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Dutch City to Keep Street Signs Claiming Israelis Cities are Located in ‘Palestine’

Jewish Groups Call on SXSW Festival to Remove Roger Waters From Lineup

Report Shows Improvement in Saudi Textbooks, Though Extremism Still Lingers

Trump Administration’s 2021 Budgets Excludes Funding for Palestinian Security Forces

IfNotNow Turns Up Volume in Democratic Circles, Pushing Pro-BDS, Anti-Israel Agenda

Israel’s Sheba Medical Center Develops Telemedicine to Limit Coronavirus Spread

Danon Remains ‘Optimistic’ UN Will Reprimand Iran for Attempted Satellite Launch

Israel Denounces ‘Shameful’ UN Report on Companies Active in West Bank Settlements

US Charges Five With Conspiring to Violate Oil Sanctions on Iran

The Amazing Eight-Day ‘Trigger’

February 12, 2020 11:09 am
0

Dutch City to Keep Street Signs Claiming Israelis Cities are Located in ‘Palestine’

avatar by JNS.org

An aerial view of the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A Dutch city has decided to postpone a decision to change street signs that identify Israeli cities as Palestinian, JTA reported on Sunday.

A spokesperson of the municipality of Eindhoven in the eastern Netherlands on Friday wrote on Twitter that the signs that recognize the cities as being located in Palestine would be changed, “but in the framework of regular replacement, which is now not on the table.”

The cities referred to on the street signs include Jerusalem, Nazareth and Tiberias.

In 2014, the municipality agreed to change the signs following a push by Dutch Jews and Israel advocates to do so. Likoed Nederland, a local association supportive of Israel’s Likud ruling party, complained that the current designation was politicized, and that Palestinians intend to “wipe Israel off the map.”

Related coverage

February 12, 2020 10:55 am
0

Trump Administration’s 2021 Budgets Excludes Funding for Palestinian Security Forces

JNS.org - US funding for Palestinian security forces was excluded in the Trump administration’s budget released on Monday for the...

Criticism of the signs have again started on social media, particularly in the wake of the Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan.

In response, the municipal’s spokesperson tried to appease the situation by saying on Friday that the reference to Palestine was to “biblical Palestine,” even though neither the New Testament nor the Hebrew Bible make mention of a “Palestine.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.