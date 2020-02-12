Wednesday, February 12th | 17 Shevat 5780

February 12, 2020 1:16 pm
Microsoft Names Braverman-Blumenstyk Head of Israel Development Center

Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of the Microsoft logo. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic / Illustration.

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it has appointed Michal BravermanBlumenstyk as the general manager of the Microsoft Israel Development Center.

She will continue to hold the position of chief technology officer of Microsoft Cloud and Artificial Intelligence Security.

BravermanBlumenstyk is one of the highest-ranking Israelis in cybersecurity and a female leader in the field, the company said. She replaces Assaf Rappaport, who moved on in January.

The Microsoft Israel Development Center is the company’s first research and development center outside the United States. Established in 1991, about half its employees engage in cybersecurity.

BravermanBlumenstyk joined Microsoft in 2013, founding the cybersecurity center which employs hundreds of developers and cyber experts, some of whom came on board with the acquisition of Israeli startups.

