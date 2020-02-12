Wednesday, February 12th | 17 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top UAE Businessman Says Gulf States Should ‘Welcome’ Israeli Investments

Israeli Teen Pop Star Puts Career on Hold to Serve in IDF

Educators, Advocates Pledge to Build Holocaust Memorial in Central London, Despite Local Council’s Opposition

SoftBank-Backed Innoviz Partners With China’s Shaanxi for Self-Driving Trucks

Microsoft Names Braverman-Blumenstyk Head of Israel Development Center

Iran Vows ‘Crushing Response’ to Any Israeli Action Against Regional Interests

Pakistani Islamist Accused of Mumbai Attacks Jailed for Terrorism Financing

Following Likud App Breach, Regulator Descends on Offices of Suspected Developer

Star of David Now Marks Graves in Philippines of Fallen World War II US Jewish Soldiers

NSO Buys Counter-Drone Company Convexum

February 12, 2020 4:18 pm
0

Top UAE Businessman Says Gulf States Should ‘Welcome’ Israeli Investments

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A general view of Abu Dhabi, May 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Christopher Pike / File.

A major business executive from the United Arab Emirates said the Gulf states should “welcome” investments from Israeli businesspeople.

Bloomberg reported that, speaking at a conference in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, Ibrahim Ajami — head of the Mubadala Investment Co.’s venture capital arm — said, “We need to welcome all sorts of investors, even investors that are very active in Israel, Israeli investors that ultimately come to see opportunities in the region.”

“I don’t see a reason why we should not do that,” he added.

In response, Israeli venture capitalist Avi Eyal of Entree Capital told Ajami, “I’ll help you start an early-stage fund here in Abu Dhabi.”

“I’ll make sure that I bring my friends from Europe, from Israel, everywhere else to help maintain it, to help make it a success,” he added.

Afterward, the two men shook hands.

Israel is set to attend October’s World Expo, to be held in Dubai.

Although the Gulf states do not officially recognize Israel, low-profile business and diplomatic ties expanded in recent years, partly due to the mutual threat posed by Iran.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.