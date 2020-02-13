Thursday, February 13th | 18 Shevat 5780

February 13, 2020 10:40 am
0

Former Qatari Premier: Israel and Gulf States to Sign Non-Aggression Pact

avatar by JNS.org

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani delivers a speech at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East at the Dead Sea in Jordan, May 15, 2009. Photo: Nader Daoud/World Economic Forum via Wikimedia Commons.Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani

JNS.org – Qatar’s former prime minister said on Monday that Israel and the Persian Gulf states would soon sign a non-aggression pact that could also include Morocco.

“Now it [Trump’s peace plan] will be followed by a non-aggression agreement between Israel and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, in addition to Egypt, Jordan and possibly Morocco,” wrote Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani on Twitter, according to i24 News.

The former prime minister said that he was “not against” this kind of agreement, and that the unanimous decision by the Arab League last week to reject the Trump plan was not in the best interests of the region.

“Although there are Arab countries that promised the American side that they would take a positive position on the deal, but they did not, and they justified this by saying that they could not because of the media,” said Al Thani.

“The Arab side follows a policy based on short-term tactics, while the Israeli side places its policies on long-term strategic foundations,” he added.

