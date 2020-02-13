Thursday, February 13th | 18 Shevat 5780

February 13, 2020 1:38 pm
0

Gal Gadot Turns to Hebrew During Roundtable Discussion With ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Cast

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Gal Gadot, left, and the rest of the ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ cast. Photo: Screenshot.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot turned to Hebrew after she fumbled to express herself in English during a roundtable discussion with her fellow “Wonder Woman 1984” cast members and director Patty Jenkins.

During a segment for Entertainment Weekly, Gadot talked about filming the “Wonder Woman” sequel when she by accident said “ambitious” instead of “ambition.” She didn’t notice the mixup but her castmate Chris Pine did and made a facial reaction, and as a result the whole cast, including Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig, as well as Jenkins, began laughing.

Gadot then said straight into the camera in Hebrew, “I’ll simply speak in Hebrew because then people will understand me more.”

Jenkins afterwards implied that the moment brought back memories for Pine, most likely a reference to Gadot mixing up some English words in the past.

Watch the full segment below:

