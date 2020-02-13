Thursday, February 13th | 18 Shevat 5780

February 13, 2020 12:14 pm
Saudi Minister Denies Any Plans for Crown Prince to Meet Israeli PM

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Feb. 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Adnan Abidi.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister on Thursday denied media reports of a possible meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid speculation about normalizing ties between Gulf Arab states and Israel.

“There is no meeting planned between Saudi Arabia and Israel,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan told the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya English website in response to reports that included Israel‘s daily Haaretz.

“Saudi Arabia’s policy has been very clear since the beginning of this conflict. There are no relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and the Kingdom stands firmly behind Palestine.”

The two countries’ interest in containing Iran have increasingly converged with both viewing Tehran as a main threat, but Saudi Arabia maintains that any relations hinge on Israeli withdrawal from Arab lands captured in the 1967 Six-Day War, territory Palestinians seek for a future state.

February 13, 2020 2:16 pm
Netanyahu appeared last month at a White House event where President Donald Trump offered a peace plan that proposed creating a Palestinian state but diverged from a 2002 Saudi initiative.

The Palestinian leadership has rejected Trump’s plan, saying it heavily favors Israel and will deny them a viable independent state.

But Gulf Arab states welcomed the US efforts in a move viewed as prioritizing close ties with Washington vital to countering Iran over traditional unswerving support for the Palestinians.

In 2017, an Israeli cabinet minister said the country had covert contacts with Riyadh, and Israel Radio reported that Prince Mohammed had met with officials in Israel, drawing an official Saudi denial.

Netanyahu, who faces criminal corruption charges and is seeking re-election next month, has previously pointed to covert cooperation with Arab states, without naming them.

The longest-serving Israeli prime minister met Sudan’s leader last week during a visit to Uganda and agreed to start normalizing relations.

Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia had always shown a willingness to normalize ties with Israel provided there is “a just and fair settlement” agreed by Israel and the Palestinians.

“Short of that, Saudi policy will remain steadfast,” he added.

