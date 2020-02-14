Congresswoman Targeted by AIPAC Facebook Ads Calls Pro-Israel Lobby a ‘Hate Group’

JNS.org – Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) labeled the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) a “hate group” in response to Facebook ads by the pro-Israel lobby that slammed “radicals in the Democratic Party.”

“AIPAC claims to be a bipartisan organization, but its use of hate speech actually makes it a hate group,” said McCollum in a statement on Wednesday. “By weaponizing antisemitism and hate to silence debate, AIPAC is taunting Democrats and mocking our core values.”

AIPAC declined to comment.

One of the ads read, “The radicals in the Democratic Party are pushing their antisemitic and anti-Israel policies down the throats of the American people. American should never abandon its only Democratic ally in the Middle East. Sign the letter to Democrats in Congress—don’t abandon Israel!”

