February 14, 2020 11:15 am
Intel Backs Backup Services Startup Model9 in $9 Million Round

by Adi Pick / CTech

Intel Shooting Star Quadcopters. Photo: courtesy of Intel.

JNS.org – Tel Aviv-based backup services startup Model9 Ltd. has raised a $9 million series A funding round, the company announced Wednesday. The round was led by Intel Capital, the venture arm of chipmaker Intel, with participation from existing investors StageOne, North First Ventures, and Glenrock Israel.

Founded in 2016, Model9 develops a cloud-based service that helps companies backup, restore, archive, and encrypt their data sets and files to private or public cloud storage.

