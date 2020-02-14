Organizers of Long Island Student Robotics Contest Denounce Judge Who Made Antisemitic Remark

The organizers of a Long Island student robotics contest have denounced a volunteer judge who was filmed uttering an antisemitic remark during last weekend’s competition.

“What was said is disgraceful and has no place in society, let alone at a youth event,” tweeted FIRST LEGO League. “Comments such as this will never be tolerated.”

Parents and community members had expressed outrage following the incident in which a judge commented, “God d*** Jews,” to a fellow judge in response to a student presentation that mentioned a building owned by the United Hebrew Community of New York.

FIRST LEGO League also vowed that that the offending judge would not be welcomed at future events “in any capacity.”