Sunday, February 16th | 21 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Disown Them’: Biden Criticizes Sanders for Supporters’ Online Attacks

Iran’s Rouhani Says Tehran Will Never Yield to US Pressure for Talks

Twelve Detained in Germany Over Suspected Far-Right Plot

New York Times Falsely Claims West Bank Settlements ‘Alienated Much of the World’

China’s Response to the Killing of Soleimani

Can Democrats Survive Bernie Sanders?

Beware a Palestinian State

US Officials Question Detroit-Area Imam Who Mourned Soleimani

Saudi Minister: Iran Must Change Behavior Before Any Talks

Erdogan, Trump Discuss Middle East Conflicts, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Says

February 16, 2020 12:31 pm
0

‘Disown Them’: Biden Criticizes Sanders for Supporters’ Online Attacks

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Democratic 2020 US presidential candidates (L-R) Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) participate in the seventh Democratic presidential debate, at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Shannon Stapleton / File.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday criticized the conduct of online supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders, saying his rival for the Democratic nomination for president has “some accountability.”

Biden, in an interview with NBC‘s Meet the Press, waded into a spat between Sanders supporters and leaders of the Culinary Union, a powerful labor group in Nevada that has been critical of the senator’s healthcare proposals. Nevada holds the next nominating contest in the Democratic presidential primary.

“He may not be responsible for it but he has some accountability,” Biden said in the interview that will air on Sunday morning. “If any of my supporters did that, I’d disown them. Flat disown them. The stuff that was said online, the way they threatened these two women who are leaders in that Culinary Union. It is outrageous.”

Biden has watched his standing in opinion polls slide as Sanders has risen to secure front-runner status.

The Culinary Workers Union said supporters of Sanders “viciously” attacked the organization via Twitter, text, voicemail, and direct messaging after the union criticized the senator’s universal healthcare plan on Tuesday.

Sanders, in turn, called for an end to all online harassment, but stopped short of acknowledging that the attacks were coming from his supporters.

Instead, Sanders suggested in an interview on PBS NewsHour on Thursday that the attacks might be coming from people posing as his supporters.

“And I’m not so sure, to be honest with you, that they are necessarily part of our movement,” Sanders said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.