Israeli Automated Teeth Whitening Startup Mavrik Dental Raises $30 Million

CTech – Raanana, Israel-based dental devices company Mavrik Dental has raised a $30 million series A funding round, a company spokesperson told Calcalist. The round was led by Hong Kong-based life science investment firm Ally Bridge Group.

Founded in 2012, Mavrik develops dental devices that help automate dental treatments, as well as devices such as a fully automated teeth-whitening system. The company’s Thera-Smile teeth-whitening device has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The company intends to use the funds to relocate its commercial operations to the US while keeping its product development center in Israel.