Princess Diana’s Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Converting to Judaism to Marry South African Businessman

The late Princess Diana’s niece is converting to Judaism for love, The Sunday Times reported over the weekend.

According to a friend, Lady Kitty Spencer, 29, is “taking religious instruction” toward conversion in order to marry fashion tycoon Michael Lewis, 61.

The extremely wealthy Lewis was born in South Africa and is heavily involved in the fashion industry. He is currently head of the Foschini Group, a retail clothing concern based in South Africa. His net worth is estimated at over $100 million.

Lewis comes from a dynasty of businessmen. His grandfather founded a successful furniture retailer in the 1930s, and his father bought a controlling stake in the Foschini Group in the 1980s. Lewis later left South Africa and founded the Oceana Investment Corporation to manage the family’s investments.

Spencer has been seen attending synagogue with Lewis, though British media outlets weren’t clear on which denomination Lewis adheres to. He married his first wife in an Orthodox ceremony.

Lewis is also noted as a philanthropist interested in Jewish causes. In 2011, he donated millions of pounds to Oxford University to establish an Israel studies chair.

In an ironic twist, Prince William, who is Spencer’s first cousin, is in line to become the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.