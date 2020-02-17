Monday, February 17th | 22 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Argentinian-Jewish Tennis Pro Diego Schwartzman Wins Longest Match in Buenos Aires Classic History

Snubbed by Gulf, Lebanon’s PM Diab Hosts Top Iranian Official

Anti-Israel Protesters Disrupt Talk by Renowned Holocaust Scholar Deborah Lipstadt at UC Berkeley

Hezbollah Leader’s Son Called Out Over Wearing US-Made Clothing, Despite Father’s Boycott

New Security Head Aims to Protect New York Jewish Institutions and Help Reduce Climate of Fear

Netanyahu: Accumulation of Power Creates a New Approach for Israel in Mideast

Millennial Women Join New Effort to Combat Antisemitism

Syrian Forces Consolidate Control of Aleppo, Airstrikes Under Way

UC Berkeley Student Government Rejects Resolution Censuring Terrorist Display

No Let Up in Taliban Attacks, Fresh Orders Awaited Over Deal With US

February 17, 2020 2:18 pm
0

Argentinian-Jewish Tennis Pro Diego Schwartzman Wins Longest Match in Buenos Aires Classic History

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in action during a match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, in the fourth round of the Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach.

Argentinian-Jewish professional tennis player Diego Schwartzman won an almost four-hour match in the Buenos Aires Classic on Friday.

The 27-year-old athlete defeated Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas in the quarterfinals, despite battling a groin injury, at 3 hours and 42 minutes, making it the longest match in the history of the Buenos Aires tournament.

Schwartzman qualified for the semifinals but had to forfeit due to his injury.

“The doctors told me not to play,” said Schwartzman, who is No. 14 in the world rankings, according to JTA. “Any physical activity was going to leave me much longer outside the courts.”

Related coverage

February 17, 2020 1:16 pm
0

Anti-Israel Protesters Disrupt Talk by Renowned Holocaust Scholar Deborah Lipstadt at UC Berkeley

Renowned Holocaust scholar Deborah Lipstadt was disrupted by a group of anti-Israel activists during a talk on antisemitism at the...

His recovery time will be between two and three weeks, he said, which would keep him out of upcoming tournaments in Brazil and Chile.

It remains unclear if he will compete in the Davis Cup series starting on March 6.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.