Argentinian-Jewish Tennis Pro Diego Schwartzman Wins Longest Match in Buenos Aires Classic History

Argentinian-Jewish professional tennis player Diego Schwartzman won an almost four-hour match in the Buenos Aires Classic on Friday.

The 27-year-old athlete defeated Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas in the quarterfinals, despite battling a groin injury, at 3 hours and 42 minutes, making it the longest match in the history of the Buenos Aires tournament.

Schwartzman qualified for the semifinals but had to forfeit due to his injury.

“The doctors told me not to play,” said Schwartzman, who is No. 14 in the world rankings, according to JTA. “Any physical activity was going to leave me much longer outside the courts.”

His recovery time will be between two and three weeks, he said, which would keep him out of upcoming tournaments in Brazil and Chile.

It remains unclear if he will compete in the Davis Cup series starting on March 6.