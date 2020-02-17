Irish MP Blames Mossad ‘Interference’ for Corbyn’s Defeat in UK General Elections

A newly-elected Irish parliamentarian recently claimed on Twitter that Israel’s foreign intelligence agency was responsible for UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s resounding defeat in the UK general elections last December, The Sunday Times reported.

Reada Cronin, 46, is a Sinn Fein representative from Kildare North in the Dail Eireann — the lower house the Orieachtas.

““Mossad. Interference. In. The. British. Election. Brits. Being. Led. By. The. Nose,” read one of her tweets.

“Mossad have involved themselves in dirty tricks in elections not too far away,” charged another.

Responding to one commenter who dismissed her view as conspiratorial, Cronin wrote, “When the Nazis come back, and they’re on the march, it’ll be Jeremy Corbyn will stand with you. You are a disgrace to your forefathers.”

Additional tweets that have since been deleted asserted that the Mossad’s alleged actions were “blatant as f***,” and that Corbyn was a “principled man” who was a victim of “lies, deceit, fake news, and the sinister activities of the Mossad Secret Service.”

The Israeli Embassy in Ireland called Cronin’s remarks “paranoid, hate-driven conspiracy theories,” and urged her to retract them.

Everyone should be disturbed by newly elected Sinn Fein TD Réada Cronin’s history of comments that consist of paranoid, hate-driven conspiracy theories. We hope that Sinn Fein will distance itself from her comments. @sinnfeinireland https://t.co/lhEEUK9XSI — Israel in Ireland (@IsraelinIreland) February 16, 2020

A Sinn Fein spokesperson issued a statement assuring that Cronin’s tweets “do not represent the views of Sinn Fein.”

Cronin has since backtracked on her assertions, characterizing them as “throwaway remarks.”