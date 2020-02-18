Al Pacino’s Israeli Ex-Girlfriend Says Couple Split Because Actor Was ‘So Old’

Famed US actor Al Pacino and his Israeli girlfriend Meital Dohan have split up after two years together.

The 43-year-old Dohan said the age difference with the 79-year-old Pacino had taken a toll on their relationship.

“It’s hard to be with a man so old,” the Israeli actress declared last week.

In an interview with La’Isha magazine, Meital called Pacino an “elderly man” who “didn’t like to spend money.”

She noted that the two were still on good terms and that she was honored to have spent time with him.

“Even with all my love, it didn’t last,” Dohan said..

The pair were last seen together at “The Irishman” premiere in Los Angeles in October.

Pacino — a father of three who has never married — has not commented on the breakup.