Tuesday, February 18th | 23 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Eight Israeli Startups Dishing Out Vegan Alternatives

Pro-Israel Activists Urge Durham Jewish Federation to Drop Mayor With BDS Ties From Event

Conference of Presidents: Jewish Mission to Saudi Arabia the Result of ‘Two Decades of Effort’

Worried About Coronavirus, Israel Bars Foreigners From High-Risk Countries

Report: Egypt Dissuades Israel From Targeting Hamas Leaders Opposing Ceasefire

University of Illinois Student President Vetoes BDS Bill

UAE Moves to Start First Arab Nuclear Power Plant

Iran’s Judiciary Says Jailed German Freed, Returned Home

Bloomberg Qualifies for Next Democratic Debate After Poll Boost

Elections Will Determine Whether Israel Seizes or Squanders a Historic Opportunity

February 18, 2020 9:38 am
0

Iran’s Judiciary Says Jailed German Freed, Returned Home

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A general view of a highway in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 15, 2019. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters / File.

Iran has freed a German citizen sentenced to three years in jail, the Iranian judiciary said on Tuesday, a day after Tehran said a detained Iranian accused of violating US sanctions had returned home from Germany.

“On Monday, a German citizen returned home. He was arrested while ago and was sentenced to three years in jail for taking pictures from sensitive places,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said in a televised weekly news conference. He did not give further details.

Iran said on Monday that Ahmad Khalili, who was arrested in Germany on an American request and subject to extradition to the US, flew home on Sunday with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who had been in Germany to attend a security conference in Munich.

“We insisted that first the Iranian citizen should return home…then the German citizen was allowed to leave Iran on Monday,” he said.

Related coverage

February 18, 2020 10:03 am
0

Report: Egypt Dissuades Israel From Targeting Hamas Leaders Opposing Ceasefire

JNS.org - Israel considered assassinating two high-ranking Hamas leaders due to their opposition to the parameters of the ceasefire agreement...

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals over recent years, mostly on espionage charges.

Esmaili also said two French academics will appear in the court next month. France has called for the release of French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah and her French colleague Roland Marchal, who had been detained since June.

Iran has rejected France’s call as an interference at Tehran’s state matters.

“We do not recognize dual nationality. She is Iranian. We do not let other states to interfere in our judiciary matters. Their court session will be on March 3,” Esmaili said.

Adelkhah’s lawyer told Reuters last month that Iran had dropped spying charges against Adelkhah but she faced other security-related charges.

The issue has complicated ties between Tehran and Paris, both parties to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Washington exited the deal in 2018 and has reimposed sanctions that has hit Iran’s economy hard.

Rights activists have accused Iran of arresting a number of dual nationals to try to win concessions from other countries — a charge that the Islamic Republic has regularly dismissed.

A Chinese-American detained in Iran in 2016 and later charged with spying was freed in December and an imprisoned Iranian was released by Washington in return.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.