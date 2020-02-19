Wednesday, February 19th | 24 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Reps. Jordan, Johnson Tour Judea, Samaria as Lines Discussed for Mapping Mideast Peace Plan

Catholic Church Symbolism Again Becomes an Issue Near Death Grounds of Auschwitz

Iran Won’t Hand Over ‘Damaged’ Black Box of Ukraine Plane: Ministers

Cybersecurity Is Not Doing Its Job, Says Israeli Company Kaspersky’s Exec

Insight Partners Backs Israel-Linked Cybersecurity Company SentinalOne in $200 Million Investment

Israel’s OurCrowd Hosts Largest Equity Crowdfunding Event in History

In Northern Syria, Currency Switch Shows Turkey’s Influence

Israel Plans to Extend Tel Aviv-Jerusalem High-Speed Rail to Western Wall

IDF Foils Hamas Plot to Hack Phones of Soldiers by Posing as Attractive Women

Newly Renovated Alexandria Synagogue Hosts Egypt’s Largest Service in Decades

February 19, 2020 11:18 am
0

Iran Won’t Hand Over ‘Damaged’ Black Box of Ukraine Plane: Ministers

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A black box recovered from the downed Ukrainian airliner is seen in this still image taken from a video, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 10, 2020. Photo: IRIB via WANA / Handout via Reuters.

The black box of a Ukrainian passenger plane accidentally shot down over Iran last month is damaged but Iran will not hand it over to another country despite pressure for access, top Iranian ministers said on Wednesday, according to state media.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week he had “impressed upon” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that a complete and independent investigation into the shooting down of the airliner had to be carried out.

Many of the 176 who perished in the disaster were Iranians with dual citizenship, which is not recognized by Iran. Canada had 57 citizens on board.

“We have a right to read the black box ourselves. We have a right to be present at any examination of the black box,” Zarif said.

Related coverage

February 19, 2020 10:54 am
0

In Northern Syria, Currency Switch Shows Turkey’s Influence

Last month Hussam Shamo, a baker in northern Syria, stopped selling his bread in Syrian pounds after the latest slump...

“If we are supposed to give the black box to others for them to read it in our place then this is something we will definitely not do,” he said.

Defense Minister Amir Hatami said the flight data recording box had “sustained noticeable damage and the defense industry has been requested to help in reconstructing (it).”

“The reconstruction of the black box is supposed to take place first and then the reading,” Hatami said.

All 176 passengers aboard the plane were killed when the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s most powerful military force, fired missiles at the plane after mistaking it for a hostile target.

Iran is in discussions with other countries, particularly Ukraine, about the investigation, foreign minister Zarif said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.