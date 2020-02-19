Irish MP Who Tweeted Antisemitic Claims Revealed to Have Long History of Promoting Fringe Conspiracy Theories

A newly-elected Irish parliamentarian who The Sunday Times reported had recently claimed on Twitter that Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency was responsible for UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s resounding defeat in the UK general election in December has been found to have a long history of tweeting antisemitic assertions and other conspiracy theories.

Reada Cronin, 46, is a Sinn Fein representative from Kildare North in the Dail Eireann — the lower house of the Irish legislature, the Orieachtas. She was forced to apologize on Wednesday for her controversial tweets.

Irish news site Gript reported on Tuesday that Cronin had a longer history of antisemitic tweets than previously known.

In one case, Cronin retweeted an antisemitic message saying that “Hitler was just a pawn” in the hands of “Rothschild banks.”

One of the wealthiest and most prominent Jewish families in Europe for centuries, the Rothschilds have been the object of antisemitic conspiracy theories for almost as long.

In another tweet, Cronin commented on a picture showing monkeys sitting at computers “and there I was thinking it was the Israeli embassy.”

Cronin also said, “Israel have [sic] taken Nazism to a new level by showing they can get away with it.”

Comparing Israel to the Nazis is considered antisemitic under the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

Other tweets showed that Cronin had a weakness for fringe conspiracy theories in general.

In one, she said that the reaction to a Bruce Springsteen concert was “necessary proof that #fluoride has made us docile.”

In another, she stated, “It’s great to smack the conspiracy tag off those against #Fluoride. Stop poisoning our water.”

The use of fluoride in drinking water has been the focus of numerous conspiracy theories since at least the mid-20th century.

Cronin also agreed with a Twitter user who said “loads” of Irish judges were pedophiles.

“Serious question re Irish judiciary as to why they hand down lenient sentences for child sex abuse or most sexual crimes for that matter,” Cronin tweeted.

Another user replied, “Maybe loads of the judges are pedophiles.”

“Wouldn’t surprise me,” Cronin said.

The Algemeiner reported on Cronin’s antisemitic tweets on Monday, including one that read, “Mossad. Interference. In. The. British. Election. Brits. Being. Led. By. The. Nose.”

“Mossad have involved themselves in dirty tricks in elections not too far away,” charged another.

Responding to one commenter who dismissed her view as conspiratorial, Cronin wrote, “When the Nazis come back, and they’re on the march, it’ll be Jeremy Corbyn will stand with you. You are a disgrace to your forefathers.”

Additional tweets that have since been deleted asserted that the Mossad’s alleged actions were “blatant as f***” and that Corbyn was a “principled man” who was a victim of “lies, deceit, fake news, and the sinister activities of the Mossad Secret Service.”

Irish news site Extra reported that Cronin expressed regret for her past tweets on Wednesday, saying, “I apologize unreservedly and wholeheartedly to people I have offended because of these glib, off the cuff tweets that I sent in the past. I never intended to cause hurt or distress to anyone.”

“I will assist and work with everybody, without qualification,” she added. “I abhor racism and bigotry of any shade.”

Cronin’s previously public Twitter account — with around 125,000 tweets — has been turned private.